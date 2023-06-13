After owners’ retirement, West Newton Giant Eagle to remain open in new agreement with corporate

West Newton Giant Eagle shoppers can rejoice. An agreement has been reached that will keep the store open until at least Dec. 2024.

The only grocery store in West Newton was set to close June 23 with the retirement of owners Mike and Maryanne Bingey.

Under the agreement, Giant Eagle will operate the location as a corporate store until the end of the current lease, which expires in Dec. 2024, or until another operator agrees to take over the store, whichever comes first.

Since the Bingey’s announcement, Giant Eagle has been engaged with the family, West Newton Mayor Mary Popovich and others to consider potential solutions for the store’s continued operation.

“We are pleased to have come to a resolution that allows the Bingey family to begin their well-earned retirement while continuing to provide the West Newton community with life’s essentials,” said Bill Artman, Giant Eagle interim CEO. “We are especially appreciative of the passion and collaboration from Mayor Popovich, who has provided valuable insights into the West Newton community.”

Popovich told Channel 11 in May she was hoping to keep the store in her community.

“We can’t lose these amenities to our town,” Popovich said. “We’re a trail town, we get a lot of traffic, so we’ve got to keep the store here.”

West Newton Giant Eagle Team Members who are interested will be offered an opportunity to continue working at the store once it is under corporate management. The West Newton Giant Eagle will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day and the Giant Eagle Pharmacy will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group