After record-warm weekend, temperatures tumble into 20s overnight

PITTSBURGH — After a record high temperature of 84 degrees on Sunday, temperatures will struggle to stay in the lower 40s across much of the area this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph will keep us feeling even colder. A few sprinkles and flurries are possible from time to time.

Temperatures will tumble Monday night into Tuesday morning with lows in the 20s. More sunshine is expected on Tuesday with highs back in the 50s by midweek.

The next chance for rain will come late Wednesday night and Thursday with highs in the 60s.

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