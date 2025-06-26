After six years, Greensburg Night Market continues to grow, thrive

GREENSBURG, Pa. — On the last Thursday of every month, Greensburg holds its night market. On Thursday night, Pennsylvania Avenue will be lined with more than 170 different vendors showcasing their products to hundreds of people across the area.

Not only is it good for those vendors, local businesses said it’s also good for them.

Nicolas Grunewald opened Nico Bakery and Cafe last summer.

“We keep getting busier and busier,” Grunewald told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

Grunewald, who was born in France, said all of his products are made from scratch with love and passion for his craft. He said people have really taken note of that.

On a night like Thursday night, when Greensburg Night Market will shut down four blocks of Pennsylvania Avenue, he knows his bakery will be busy.

“It’s huge for us,” he said.

Every night market, Grunewald makes a new item. On Thursday, he had different flavored croissants, Danishes, and what he called a ‘surprise.’

“Mango mousse with fresh raspberry and chocolate mirror glaze,” he said.

Nico Bakery and Cafe wasn’t in business when Greensburg Night Market started six years ago by Jessica Hickey, founder of The Downtown Greensburg Project.

“We started that in 2019 with 28 vendors, and we’ve grown to expand to 170 vendors tonight, I think,” Hickey said. “Four blocks, two parking lots, and it’s gotten real big.”

Hickey said over the years, she’s seen people from not just the Greensburg and greater Pittsburgh regions come in for Night Market, but people from Ohio, West Virginia, and Maryland.

There’s a lot to check out.

“You’ll find any anythinghing from food trucks to tent food vendors, a lot of crafters and makers, so you’ll find anything from candles to baked goods to crocheted items, anything like that you’ll find,” Hickey said.

She said that as the event has grown, the businesses in the area have thrived. Grunewald agrees. He said he looks forward to it every month for one big reason.

“Joy,” he said. “They’re happy and I think it brings all the people together.”

Night market runs from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The next Night Market is scheduled for July 31.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group