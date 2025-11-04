AG warns Pennsylvania residents to be alert for insurance scams during open enrollment

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said insurance scams may be on the rise as open enrollment kicks off.

The AG’s office said they are seeing a growing number of fake websites representing health insurance companies. Authorities stated that these websites are created by scammers attempting to collect personal information and payments.

”Scammers today try to attach their scams to trending events and happenings, making them more believable and increasing their chances of success,” Attorney General Sunday said. “If you are using the marketplace to shop for a new health insurance plan this year, be sure you are practicing due diligence. Do not let scammers prevent you from accessing necessary medical care.”

Sunday said scammers will often try to rush people into falling for their scheme by offering limited-time offers, sometimes claiming they are offering a lower monthly cost.

A good tool to check the validity of health insurance offers is Pennie.com. The website is Pennsylvania’s official health insurance marketplace. Pennie can be reached over the phone at 1-844-844-8040.

Anyone who believes they have fallen victim to a health insurance scam is asked to contact the Attorney General’s Health Care Section at 1-877-888-4877 or by filing a complaint online.

