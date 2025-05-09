AG’s office files lawsuit against Pittsburgh interior designer accused of not finishing work

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday has filed a lawsuit against a Pittsburgh-area interior designer accused of not finishing projects.

Sunday announced the lawsuit against Lauren Piasecki, owner of Black Cherry Design, on Friday. He says it comes after several complaints were filed by people who hired her to oversee home renovation projects.

Channel 11 previously reported on accusations that Piasecki scammed clients by getting paid upfront but never completing the work she was hired to do. Sunday says she put clients out of more than $190,000.

Our reporting in March found the total to be around $440,000.

The AG’s lawsuit seeks restitution for impacted consumers and to prevent Black Cherry Design from accepting prepayments for goods.

“Consumers paid this company large, upfront sums for home design jobs that were never completed,” Attorney General Sunday said. “Black Cherry Design not only failed to deliver the products ordered — in some cases, they never even ordered the goods paid for in full by the customer.”

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim of Black Cherry Designs or Lauren Piasecki is urged to file a complaint online or call the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555.

