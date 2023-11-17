AHN to debut ‘Art of Caring’ art display featuring donated scrubs during Light Up Night

PITTSBURGH — As part of Highmark Light Up Night on Saturday, Allegheny Health Network will unveil a new art display featuring medical scrubs donated by dozens of network clinicians and staff members.

The “Art of Caring” exhibit, which was designed and built by local Pittsburgh artists, will be located in Highmark’s Fifth Avenue Place lobby before making its way to AHN hospitals in the coming months. The artwork serves as a visual representation of the AHN caregivers who exemplify the “art of caring” every day across AHN hospitals and facilities.

The donated medical scrubs are attached to a hand-built wooden stand and frame that weighs more than 550 pounds. The stand was made using a Japanese woodworking technique known as “sashimono” which entails the assembly of wooden items without the use of nails.

The display is an extension of AHN’s ‘We See You’ campaign.

Accompanying the artwork will be a video featuring various AHN clinicians and staff members who respond to the question, “If your scrubs could talk, what would they say?”

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Light Up Night, artists from Wicked Pittsburgh will put the final touches on the exhibit in the Fifth Avenue Place lobby. The public is welcome to stop by and take photos.

