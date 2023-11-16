Light Up Night 2023: Pittsburgh preparing for holiday season kick-off this weekend

PITTSBURGH — The final touches are going up on all streets around the Golden Triangle.

“Just to be celebrating this time of year people are just excited to be celebrating the holidays and come down here,” said Danny Ryan who’s the Coffee Director at Sally Ann’s.

It’s the first time Sally Ann’s will be open to the crowds on Light Up Night.

“We’ve decided we are going to open just the coffee bar for light up night and really concentrate on getting people for coffee and hot chocolates and fresh pastries as well,” Ryan said.

While businesses gear up for an economic boom, safety is top of mind with hundreds of thousands of people expected Downtown.

“There is going to be visible and non-visible resources at work, so you still will see motorcycles, bicycles, mounted units and uniformed people,” said Chief Daryl Jones with Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire & Emergency Management Coordinator.

But there will be dozens more in the crowds and behind the scenes. While the city has spent months leading up to the biggest yearly crowd in Pittsburgh, the details they will give out are limited.

“They should feel safe and secure coming downtown,” Jones said.

On top of the extra people, there will also be light towers set up along Market Square and throughout the Golden Triangle to help give extra visibility as the festivities kick off.

