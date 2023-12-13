Local

AHN Primary Clinic now offering Downtown Pittsburgh’s first Express Care service

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

AHN Downtown Allegheny Health Network (AHN) announced today that it has expanded services at its primary care clinic in Downtown Pittsburgh to include the Golden Triangle’s first Express Care services for minor health issues. (Allegheny Health Network)

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Health Network announced Wednesday that it is expanding services at its primary care clinic on Penn Avenue to include Downtown Pittsburgh’s first Express Care services.

Express care at AHN Downtown is available on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with walk-ins welcome. The clinic is located on the first floor of Highmark’s Penn Avenue Place at 501 Penn Avenue.

Express Care is available for minor health conditions such as cold, flu or COVID-19 symptoms; sinus problems and allergies; rashes and infections; headaches and migraines; abdominal discomfort; muscle strains and other similar illnesses, according to AHN. PCR testing for COVID, flu, RSV and strep throat with results in less than an hour is also available.

Appointments are still required for primary care visits.

To view a full listing of AHN Urgent and Express Care locations, click here.

