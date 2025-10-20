AI Summit underway at Pitt highlights positive impact of innovation

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh kicked off the Global Innovation Summit on Monday morning, discussing technology, AI and healthcare.

Panelists included University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Joan Gabel, Carnegie Mellon University President Farnam Jahanian, Ohio State University’s President and University of Nebraska System’s President.

“There’s all kinds of new leading-edge discoveries from cancer care and other diseases that are some of our biggest social challenges are powered by AI,” Chancellor Gabel said.

Gabel says the university is implementing AI across campus and UPMC to improve health care across Western Pennsylvania.

“Whether it’s the triaging of patients, supply chains, how you schedule the people who work in hospitals, you can think about all the different ways of AI can improve outcomes and ultimately improve clinical outcomes so that patients are healthier,” Gabel said.

Gabel says it’s important that AI is accessible to everyone.

“We want to make sure that it’s accessible that everybody has a shot and that AI can make that possible.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro will attend Tuesday and will speak at 11:30 a.m.

