Air Pollution Watch, Code Orange Air Quality Action Day issued for Mon Valley

An Air Pollution Watch has been issued for the Mon Valley.

The Allegheny County Health Department advises the watch will last through Monday, after forecasts showed fine-particulate matter (PM2.5) levels in the area exceeding the 24-hour standard.

Young children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems like asthma, emphysema and bronchitis are encouraged to limit their time outdoors.

“Companies most significantly contributing to particulate pollution will be ensuring equipment is functioning properly and they have sufficient staff and resources available to expeditiously implement the warning phase of their mitigation plans,” the ACHD says.

Also, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Monday.

The declaration includes Clairton City, Glassport Borough, Liberty Borough, Lincoln Borough and Port Vue Borough.

A strong temperature inversion overnight will trap pollutants near the surface, and concentrations will reach the Code Orange Range, the DEP says. East winds in the late morning and afternoon may decrease concentrations, but the Code Orange readings may last most of the day.

Residents and businesses in the area are encouraged to take these measures:

Reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use

Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials; and

Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

