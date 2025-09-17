Air Quality Alert issued for multiple local counties, foggy start to Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Patchy fog may slow your morning commute on Thursday, especially in sheltered valleys and along area rivers.

Any fog that develops will quickly give way to mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb.

Highs will jump back into the mid-80s, about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has also been issued for Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Washington and Fayette counties. Air quality in these areas may be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Clouds will increase late Friday as a weak system slides through, but no rain is expected. Another system could bring light showers late Sunday, but the better chances for showers are now being pushed back to Tuesday of next week.

