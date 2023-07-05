Albino python snake found on Ross baseball field

An unusual discovery was spotted sliding through a Ross Township community park.

Someone found an albino python in the grass near the ballpark on the Fourth of July.

Dave Long, a basketball coach, said he was glad it wasn’t near the playground equipment.

“We would’ve had screams that would be heard in West View,” he said.

The township removed the python.

The snakes, which are normally only found in Asia and Africa, constrict their prey. They can be dangerous for small animals and children.

It’s not clear how the python got there or who owned.

“I just wonder why it’s there and who would’ve set it there in the first place. And obviously, it’s a question of whether he or she is an animal lover.”

Ross Township has an ordinance that says it’s illegal to own certain animals.

Constrictor snakes are on the list.

“I don’t like snakes,” said parent Umaru Mohammed with a nervous laugh.

The python is now at an animal rescue shelter.

On the Ross Township Facebook page , police have a photo asking for anyone missing a snake or with information to contact them.

