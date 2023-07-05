1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Parkway West

One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 376 this morning.

The crash happened just before 7:10 a.m. near the Clinton Exit.

State police said a Dodge Ram was parked on the shoulder facing westbound when the driver of a Subaru WRX went off the road, striking the Ram.

The driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ram was taken to an area hospital.

State police are investigating. Motorists should plan to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

