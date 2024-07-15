Aliquippa football head coach to take leave of absence this season

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The head coach of the Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School football team will be taking a leave of absence for this season.

Coach Mike Warfield penned a letter to the community saying he signed a one-year contract extension for the 2024 season, but will be taking a leave of absence for the upcoming season.

Warfield spent 25 years as a Pennsylvania State Trooper, three years with the United States Attorney’s Office and is now working at McKesson Pharmaceuticals. He said now it’s time for him to take a “short recess.”

“For those who are concerned, I sincerely appreciate that, but don’t be! My health is good, my family is good, and I’m good,” the letter said.

Warfield continued by saying the Aliquippa coaching staff is “second to none, with several young, talented coaches who have earned my trust and respect. They will be leading this program far into the future.”

Coach Vashawn Patrick will be serving as the interim head coach this season, with Coach Jaleel Fields being an associate head coach.

“The future of this program is very bright for both our student-athletes and our excellent coaching staff. Along with our tenured staff and our “Coaching Pops,” Coach Short, I have 100% confidence in this year’s continued success both on the field and, more importantly, in the classroom. Now, let’s all support their leadership during this exciting upcoming season,” Warfield said.

Warfield also said he will continue to be the overseer of the Aliquippa Quarterback Club activities and fundraisers, as well as being fully engaged in the ongoing PIAA court proceedings.

