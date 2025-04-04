Winning lottery ticket worth $400K sold at Butler County gas station

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winning Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $400,000 was sold at a Butler County gas station.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn during Thursday’s drawing, 03-10-12-30-37.

The Cranberry Super Mini Mart at 1165 Freedom Road in Cranberry Township will earn $500 for selling the winning ticket.

More than 12,700 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

