Aliquippa Junior High football team returns to field for first time since bus crash

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Aliquippa Junior High football team got back on the field on Wednesday for the first time since they were involved in a bus crash last month.

21 people, most of them kids, were hurt when the bus they were taking to a game crashed in Economy.

Parents told Channel 11 the players could not wait to suit up.

“Just getting out there, playing football. They’ve been missing it. Their first game got interrupted, so now this is like their season starting all over again,” said parent Antoinette Anderson.

The Quips got a victory in their first game back, beating Chartiers Valley 22-6. ,

