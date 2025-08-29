Volunteer coach injured in school bus crash with football players sues driver, transit company

A volunteer coach who was injured when a school bus filled with Aliquippa Junior High football players crashed in Beaver County is suing the bus driver and transit company that operated the bus.

PHOTOS: Emergency crews respond to school bus crash involving Aliquippa football players

The lawsuit, filed in the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, alleges negligence and recklessness against ABC Transit Inc. and the bus driver, referred to as John Doe.

The lawsuit also accused ABC Transit of being negligent and reckless in its hiring, retention and supervision of the driver.

On Aug. 23, the bus was on its was to Pine-Richland High School for a game when it crashed on Shaffer Road in Economy.

Multiple injuries were reported, and 21 people were taken to hospitals, including 20 students. One student was in critical condition and required surgery.

>>> Aliquippa football players involved in bus crash return to school to collect belongings <<<

The lawsuit claims the bus driver approached a bend at an excessive speed, causing the bus to fishtail, turn on its side and hit a telephone pole.

The plaintiff, Jonathan Morris, was hospitalized at Alegheny General Hospital for three days with significant injuries, including a concussion, vertebral injuries to his neck and back and injuries to his left elbow and left knee, the lawsuit states.

>>> Aliquippa School District, local agencies work to support students involved in school bus crash <<<

Morris is seeking damages of more than $50,000 for each of three counts.

Attorneys with Morgan & Morgan stated, “This terrifying incident which injured our client and 20 others never should have happened. We believe this crash could have been prevented and we will work to make sure something like this will not happen again. The thousands of students in Greater Pittsburgh who rely on school buses across the city deserve to travel safely without worrying that they will experience a similar incident, and we plan to hold ABC Transit and the driver accountable for their roles in this crash.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group