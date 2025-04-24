Aliquippa man given 15-year prison sentence for selling fentanyl online

An Aliquippa man was sentenced for his role in a drug conspiracy in which he distributed narcotics, including counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine, on darknet markets.

Jacob Blair, 27, on Wednesday, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. In December, Blair pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and 50 grams of methamphetamine, and to a charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. He also pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to a charge, originally filed in the Western District of Pennsylvania, of distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Investigators say Blair is responsible for manufacturing and obtaining counterfeit Oxycodone, Adderall, and Xanax pills for sale. He then posted advertisements for the narcotics and accepted payment in cryptocurrency.

Between Aug. 1, 2022, and Feb. 24, 2023, Blair and co-defendant Ddyani Pezzelle completed at least 459 sales of illegal narcotics on darknet marketplaces. Blair’s accused of distributing between 1.2-4 kilograms of fentanyl and between 50-200 grams of methamphetamine.

Blair was arrested in February 2023, and while executing search warrants, law enforcement officers found 10 firearms and over 20,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl.

Pezzelle has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl and 50 grams of methamphetamine and will be sentenced in September.

