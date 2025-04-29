Aliquippa Police asking for help finding missing 81-year-old man with early-onset dementia

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Aliquippa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 81-year-old man.

Robert Love was reported missing from his home on Sheffield Avenue on Tuesday around 2:45 p.m.

Police said Love left home in his 2016 gold Chevrolet Impala with PA license plate MM00218.

Love is described as 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, bald and has brown eyes. He was last wearing a lime green shirt with black sweatpants and may be wearing a hat.

He also either has or is wearing a medical alert necklace. Love is reported to have early-onset dementia and diabetes.

Anyone with information on Love’s whereabouts is asked to call the Aliquippa Police Department at 724-378-8000 or 911. If you find Love, call 911 immediately.

