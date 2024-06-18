Aliquippa police issue warning about recent string of vehicle break-ins

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Aliquippa Police Department issued a warning about a recent string of vehicle break-ins.

The police department took to its Facebook page to inform the community and visitors.

The break-ins have been citywide and have not been targeting a specific area or vehicle model, police said.

Police also advise the public to lock their cars and remove any belongings inside that are worth money or valuable.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group