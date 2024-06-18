Local

Aliquippa police issue warning about recent string of vehicle break-ins

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Aliquippa Police Department issued a warning about a recent string of vehicle break-ins.

The police department took to its Facebook page to inform the community and visitors.

The break-ins have been citywide and have not been targeting a specific area or vehicle model, police said.

Police also advise the public to lock their cars and remove any belongings inside that are worth money or valuable.

