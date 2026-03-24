Aliquippa residents feeling impact of water outages caused by several main breaks

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Water service is expected to be restored by Tuesday morning after multiple water main breaks left more than 20,000 impacted.

As of 11 p.m. Monday, the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa says three of the four breaks have now been repaired, with crews continuing work on the final break near the Route 51 exit ramp.

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Officials issued a state of emergency earlier Monday after a 16-inch transmission line broke, causing a significant loss of water to the system’s storage tanks.

“This has been a very big headache,” said Shawnda Walker, one of many residents affected.

Walker said the outage is disrupting plans for a scheduled medical procedure.

“I am prepping for a colonoscopy for tomorrow and I can’t flush my toilets, so yeah, this is really bad for me today,” she said.

Throughout the day, residents lined up at the water authority building to pick up bottled water distributed by volunteers.

Water authority chairman Matt Mottes said recent temperature swings likely caused the breaks.

“Cold temperatures and then it goes really warm really quick and then gets cold again,” Mottes said. “The ground expands and contracts and they move water lines, and those things aren’t made to move, so they’ll snap.”

Even after repairs are complete, Mottes said it will take time for service to fully return as crews work to refill system tanks.

One resident told channel 11 the outage has already stretched on for at least two days for her mother.

“She’s not been able to bathe, cook, wash dishes,” said Crystal Cunningham, who was picking up water for her mother.

Aliquippa School District will operate on a virtual schedule Tuesday due to the ongoing outage.more than 20,000 impacted

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