Alleged porch pirate arrested after repeated thefts in Crafton

CRAFTON, Pa. — An alleged porch pirate has been arrested after repeated thefts in Crafton.

Kingston Avenue is a quiet, dead-end street where a lot of neighbors have lived for many years. Many of them told Channel 11 they were very surprised to hear that a man was arrested, accused of stealing packages from the front porches of homes.

“We absolutely look out for each other around here,” said Mark Schnelzer.

Thursday night was no different after Crafton police said a neighbor called 911 after spotting a man on a bicycle, later identified as Christopher Isenberg, stealing a package from their other neighbor’s porch, just minutes after an Amazon truck dropped it off.

“It’s very rare that you see someone go up and down the street on a bike because it’s a dead-end street here,” said Holly Wolfe.

The victim told police an Apple Watch was delivered from Amazon, which she did not receive. Officers spotted Isenberg nearby, who they said appeared nervous and had a “deer in headlights” look.

Once police detained him, they say they found he had an Apple watch in his possession, along with a capped syringe, and what would appear to be a crack pipe. They also searched a black duffel bag he was carrying. Court documents said inside of the bag were several shirts that were in plastic packaging. He also had an Oakdale Police Department uniform shirt, along with Munhall EMS shirts.

“It’s a really good community, lots of good people around here, it’s pretty surprising, just given the general area. Crafton is a fantastic place to live,” said Schnelzer.

Wolfe told Channel 11 she appreciates the immediate response from law enforcement and plans to continue to be vigilant

“When I do order something online to be delivered, I go on my phone, look to make sure when it was sent out, when it is due. I keep checking my front door, my side door…” said Wolfe.

Isenburg has a long criminal history, dating back nearly 30 years. He was arrested and is currently in the Allegheny County Jail facing several charges.

