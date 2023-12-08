Allegheny Co. police actively searching for potentially ‘armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Allegheny County Police said they’re actively searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide last month in Homestead.

Jonque Pettiford, 36, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. Police said he is potentially armed and dangerous and to not approach him. If you see Pettiford, police ask that you call 911.

The shooting happened on Nov. 1 around 1:08 a.m. in the 300 block of 12th Avenue and found two men who had been shot. One of the men, later identified as Eric Stephens, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Following an investigation, detectives determined Pettiford allegedly shot both victims multiple times following a fight.

Pettiford is charged with homicide, attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on Pettiford’s whereabouts is urged to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

