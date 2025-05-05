Allegheny County announces lineup for free Summer Concert Series

Allegheny County announced the lineup for its Summer Concert Series, which features more than two dozen free performances. — Allegheny County announced the lineup for its Summer Concert Series, which features more than two dozen free performances.

In addition to the free concerts, concertgoers can enjoy food and drinks from local food trucks, Hop Farm Brewing Company and Black Dog Wine Company.

“This summer, we’re bringing world-class music to our county parks for everyone to enjoy - for free,” said County Executive Sara Innamorato. “Whether you’re dancing to funk legends, discovering your new favorite singer-songwriter, or enjoying a glass of local wine under the stars, these concerts celebrate the joy of coming together as a community.”

Cultural mainstays returning to the concert series include the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (South Park on July 5 and Hartwood on July 6), Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (August 24 at Hartwood) and the Pittsburgh Opera (South Park on May 30).

Other performances include:

South Park highlights include:

Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers (6/6) - Local legends

BPM: Brian Bromberg, Paul Brown, and Michael Paulo (6/13) - Jazz supergroup

American Authors (7/11) – Platinum-selling pop-rockers behind the smash hit “Best Day of My Life”

Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes (7/18) – A roots-rock rebel bringing soul and swagger

Ashley Cooke (7/25) – Modern country’s rising star with the #1 hit “Your Place”

Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone (8/1) – British Invasion icons with over 60 million records sold

Hartwood Acres highlights include:

25th Annual Allegheny County Music Festival (6/29) - Randall Baumann’s Ramble: A Celebration of Levon Helm’s Midnight Rambles. Proceeds benefit the Allegheny County Music Festival Fund, which supports life-enriching items and experiences for children and youth served by the Department of Human Services and Juvenile Court.

The Family Stone (7/20) – Original members of Sly & The Family Stone bring the funk

Mat Kearney (7/27) – Platinum-selling singer-songwriter with a heart for indie-pop storytelling

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets (8/3) – A rock ‘n’ roll dream team full of retro cool

KT Tunstall (8/10) – Grammy-nominated hitmaker and loop-pedal wizard

Smash Mouth (8/17) – 90s favorites with mega-hits like “All Star” and “Walkin’ on the Sun”

Monty Alexander (8/31) – Jamaican jazz pioneer known for fusing bebop and reggae

Click here for a full schedule and updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group