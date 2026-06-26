Allegheny County authorizes up to $18M for Tree of Life redevelopment

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County officials announced that the Allegheny County Industrial Development Authority and the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County have approved up to $18 million in financing to redevelop the Tree of Life campus in Squirrel Hill.

This commitment aims to rebuild the site into a solemn place of remembrance, education and community following the Oct. 27, 2018, attack that killed 11 worshippers.

Tree of Life Renderings The new Tree of Life memorial, museum, and institute should open to the public in 2028. (Source: Studio Libeskind) (Studio Libeskind/Studio Libeskind)

The financing will support the transformation of the former campus at 5898 Wilkins Ave. into a national institution. It will cover site preparation, selective demolition, historic preservation and restoration, building systems, security and accessibility improvements.

The funding will also go toward the construction and outfitting of approximately 25,500 square feet of renovated and newly built space.

“I’m thrilled that the county is able to take this meaningful step to helping the Tree of Life build a new campus that will be a solemn place of remembrance and also a place for education and community,” Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said.

Tree of Life Renderings The new Tree of Life memorial, museum, and institute should open to the public in 2028. (Source: Studio Libeskind) (Studio Libeskind/Studio Libeskind)

Economic Development Director Lauren Connelly for Allegheny County, affirmed the Industrial Development Authority’s commitment.

“The Industrial Development Authority is honored to support this transformative project,” Connelly said. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the community members and leaders dedicated to bringing this vision to life, demonstrating their commitment to honoring our past while fostering a more compassionate future. We recognize the significance of this memorial in promoting healing and unity and we remain committed to supporting projects that create inclusive and supportive communities for all residents of Allegheny County.”

World-renowned architect Daniel Libeskind, in partnership with IKM Architecture, designed the new Tree of Life. The complex will serve as a national institution dedicated to remembrance, education and community. It will feature an outdoor 10/27 Memorial honoring the 11 worshippers killed in the Oct. 27, 2018, attack, alongside a museum focused on the history and impact of antisemitism in the United States. Additionally, the facility will include educational classrooms, a social hall and a 300-seat sanctuary and theater. The sanctuary will preserve the congregation’s historic stained-glass windows and host both religious and cultural programming.

Tree of Life Renderings The new Tree of Life memorial, museum, and institute should open to the public in 2028. (Source: Studio Libeskind) (Studio Libeskind/Studio Libeskind)

“We are grateful for this literal vote of support and confidence in our project and our vision of an institution rooted here in Pittsburgh with national impact,” Michael Bernstein, chairman of The Tree of Life board of directors, said. He added, “The support of our County Executive, Innamorato and Allegheny County Economic Development is critical to the success of our project and long-term sustainability of our institution.”

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