Route 40 in Fayette County shut down after truck carrying frozen chicken catches fire

WHARTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major roadway in Fayette County is closed after a refrigeration truck carrying frozen chicken caught fire.

Route 40 is closed in both directions between Rankin Road and Route 381 in Wharton Township

PennDOT said drivers traveling westbound should use Route 281, and drivers traveling eastbound should use Route 43.

Fayette County 911 said no injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group