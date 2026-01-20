Allegheny County Bar Association recognizes judge during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day tradition

PITTSBURGH — Several prayer breakfasts were hosted in Allegheny County in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

A prayer breakfast, hosted by the Allegheny County Bar Association, was held at the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church on Paulson Avenue in Larimer at 7:30 a.m. The breakfasts are held every year on the holiday.

Judge Nicola Henry-Taylor received the Drum Major for Justice Award at the event.

The term “Drum Major for Justice” was coined by King in 1968. The award is given out to bar members who embody King’s work by contributing to civil rights causes.

Henry-Taylor was recognized for her career focusing on underserved communities.

“I’m proud sometimes to be a judge in the fold that people will want to participate, will ask to participate. It makes me very proud, and I’m looking forward to encouraging more of my colleagues to do the same,” Henry-Taylor said.

Previous award recipients include Congresswoman Summer Lee and former Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

Congresswoman Summer Lee was invited to speak.

Lee was invited to speak at another Allegheny County Bar Association event on Frankstown Road at 9 a.m.

She touched on how King was never alone in his fight for freedom and said he was backed by an army of organizers, activists and fellow dreamers. She encouraged people today to support each other the same way.

“Look to your own community, look to your own neighbors, and remember our faith, our liberation is tied together. So whether you are just thinking about Pittsburgh or you’re thinking about this whole, entire country, our liberation is tied together. If you look at injustice anywhere, the threat of injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” Lee said.

Congresswoman Summer Lee speaks at local Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event Congresswoman Summer Lee speaks at local Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event

King would have turned 97 years old last Thursday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group