Allegheny County corrections officers to bring back use of leg shackles during for hospital visits

PITTSBURGH — Corrections Officers at the Allegheny County Jail are pushing to bring back the use of leg shackles during hospital visits.

The restraints were banned as part of a ballot referendum in 2021.

Officers used to use them during hospital visits to prevent inmates from trying to escape.

“Every arresting authority in the state of Pennsylvania can use these except for us,” Brian Englert told Channel 11. He’s the president of the prison employees union. “Thirteen escape attempts over the last 12 months. The most high profile was in May. A gentleman convicted of third degree homicide tried to escape from our custody.”

“I have personally had two escape attempts,” Mike Arnold said. He’s a CO at the jail and was there during the attempt Englert mentioned.

“This inmate was able to grab the firearm and turn the first stage of the safety off,” he said. “With the shackles in place, that did not have to happen.”

The group still needs at least 500 signatures before the council can vote on it.

“This was something passed by the voters,” Council-at-large Bethany Hallam said. She is against the effort. “That’s my biggest concern; sending a message we’re trying to undo the will of the voters with some back-door, undemocratic process.”

Englert and his group believe the voters were deceived.

“When you look at the ballot referendum, the language behind the question is over 850 words. Only 13 words deal with [it],” he said.

Channel 11 re-read the ballot language. The word “shackles” is used just one time out of nearly 900 words.

Hallam says there is another solution to the problem.

“I think if the corrections officers are worried they cannot do their jobs keeping the public safe, maybe we should have the conversation about another law enforcement entity taking over that process,” she said.

That entity would be allowed to use the shackles.

Englert says it wouldn’t work.

“911 is an emergency. You don’t wait 5, 10, 20 minutes.”

There is no timetable for the vote.

