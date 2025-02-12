Allegheny County Council appoints Mike Embresica to replace Sam DeMarco

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County has announced who will replace Sam DeMarco.

DeMarco resigned from the council in January after 10 years to take a job with U.S. Senator Dave McCormick. He will run the senator’s Western Pennsylvania office.

On Wednesday, the council announced Mike Embrescia will fill the vacant position.

Embresica, of Mt. Lebanon, first came to the Pittsburgh area in 2007 to work in technology and commercial real estate. He has served as Chief Developmental Officer at Carnegie Robotics and, Executive Director at the Buildings Owners and Managers Association.

“I am honored to be appointed to Allegheny County Council and am committed to serving the residents of Allegheny County. I look forward to bringing my experience and enthusiasm to Council, and working collaboratively to make our community stronger,” said Embrescia.

He and his wife Jessica, an AHN Physician, are raising two daughters in the community.

“Mike’s passion and dedication to improving our community are evident, and I look forward to working with him to achieve our shared goals. His diverse experience and collaborative approach will be invaluable to the council,” said Council President Patrick Catena.

He was the Republican candidate for Allegheny County Council’s District 5 seat in 2023 but lost that election. That district represents Dormont, Mt. Lebanon, Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair. Despite the defeat, he has emphasized commitment to the community.

“I would bring many strengths to the post, including my knowledge of real estate development, business creation, and company management. I understand the value of engaging stakeholders and collaborating with private businesses, foundations, funders, universities, politicians, and most importantly, the citizens. My energy and enthusiasm will help inspire our team and stakeholders to be bold and endeavor to always do the right thing,” Embresica said.

The council said his appointment is “seen as a step forward in the ongoing effort to create a more inclusive and represented Allegheny County.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group