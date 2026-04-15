Castle Biosciences inks expansion at Nova Place

PITTSBURGH — Less than four years since it celebrated opening a 20,000-square-foot office at lab space at Nova Place, suburban Houston-based Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) has already committed to its second expansion at the North Side mixed-use complex.

According to a new office real estate report by CBRE, which represents Nova Place for lease, Castle Biosciences has expanded and extended its lease there to 66,000 square feet, building on a presence that had growth to more than 40,000 square feet, with the new expansion to come from the large, legacy presence of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

“It was a great opportunity for both of us,” said Jeremy Leventhal, managing partner of New York-based Faros Properties, owner of Nova Place, the rejuvenated Allegheny Center property that totals in the range of 1.5 million square feet.

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