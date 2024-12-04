Allegheny County council recognizes veteran WPXI anchor David Johnson

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County council recognized veteran WPXI anchor David Johnson during a meeting on Tuesday.

David announced his retirement from the WPXI News desk, following a distinguished 40-year career with the station, last month.

David was honored during Tuesday’s meeting for his 40 years of service providing the news and information to residents of Allegheny County.

David’s last day anchoring the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts will be December 13th.

