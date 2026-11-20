PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala says another South Side business could face enforcement action as he works with local business owners to address safety concerns and revitalize the neighborhood.

Zappala met Thursday with about a dozen business owners to discuss ways to attract new businesses, fill vacant storefronts and make the South Side a destination for visitors again.

“I’m here because this is a regional asset. The South Side should be used to bring people to Western Pennsylvania,” Zappala said. “I’m disappointed with where it’s going.”

The meeting comes as Zappala’s office has moved to close two South Side bars following a series of violent incidents at Linx on Carson and Capos.

During Thursday’s meeting, Zappala said he wants to work with the Redevelopment Authority, the mayor and local attorneys to attract family-friendly businesses to vacant storefronts. He pointed to the former Nakama location as an example of property he believes should be prime real estate.

“I want to hear what they had to say. Why are these businesses closing? Why can’t we lease commercial space?” Zappala said.

He also wants juvenile probation to take a more active role in addressing problems involving young people in the neighborhood.

“We are going to bring juvenile probation down here in a meaningful way,” Zappala said. “We want to know where these kids are coming from and why they are out at all hours of the night.”

While Zappala said he has no plans to shut down any additional bars at this time, he confirmed another nuisance business is on his radar.

“I have one more police action I have to finish,” he said, declining to identify the business.

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