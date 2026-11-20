CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cranberry Township Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a DoorDash driver’s car from the parking lot of the Cranberry Walmart.

According to court documents, police are looking for Michael Ray Norris of Ellwood City.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, police said Norris was inside the Cranberry Walmart. At the same time, a DoorDash driver went into Walmart to pick up an order for delivery from the KFC inside the store.

Police said he then stole the car, which was left running.

“That’s terrible. I wish people would do things for the good, and not for the bad,” said Lori Tennant, a shopper from New Castle. “People are trying to work hard and earn a paycheck, and someone else steals their car? That’s just awful.”

Police said a Walmart employee told them a man was acting suspicious in the store and asked her to use her phone to call for a ride.

Police then called that number Norris called and got a description of him.

He is the man, police say, seen in surveillance video at Walmart stealing the DoorDash driver’s car.

Police said that car was found after a woman in New Brighton called police. She said Norris showed up there with the stolen car and ran when she called 911.

That call Norris made for a ride ended up being a big help for police figuring out who was responsible, police said.

“It really was one of the prime factors of us being able to identify him as quickly as we did and recover the vehicle I believe the same evening which was obviously good for the victim that the vehicle could be recovered with no damage,” said Lt. Chuck Mascellino with Cranberry Township Police.

The DoorDasher’s driver’s license, work permit, and wallet are all missing.

Police are asking anyone with information about Norris to call them.

“If anybody would know who this individual is, and/or if he happens to see this, it is best advised to contact our office or 911 so that he could either turn himself in or somebody can let us know where he is to take him into custody,” Mascellino said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group