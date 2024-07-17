Local

Allegheny County DA’s Office targeted by cyberattack

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office is the victim of a cyberattack.

DA Steve Zappala’s office was alerted Thursday evening by the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

Officials say the attack attempted to gain entry into the office’s computer system.

    Most Read