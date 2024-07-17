Allegheny County DA’s Office targeted by cyberattack

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office is the victim of a cyberattack.

DA Steve Zappala’s office was alerted Thursday evening by the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

Officials say the attack attempted to gain entry into the office’s computer system.

what's being done to stop hackers from accessing confidential information.

