Allegheny County detectives trying to identify anyone involved in deadly 2022 Wilkinsburg shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department is putting out a call for help for a deadly 2022 shooting in Wilkinsburg.

The department is continuing to investigate the death of Leodis Heards, who was shot multiple times in his vehicle outside his Maple Street home in Wilkinsburg.

Detectives say they’re working to identify anyone involved in the incident. Anyone with information on Heards’ death is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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