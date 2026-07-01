Teen killed while leaving balloon release for cousin who also died by gun violence, family says

PITTSBURGH — Several people who knew Tristan Taylor told Channel 11 the 18-year-old had a promising future before it was tragically cut short Tuesday night. Taylor was shot and killed after Pittsburgh police said an argument broke out in the East Hills.

Channel 11 spoke with Tristan’s mom, who said the family was walking home from a balloon release, held in honor of Tristan’s cousin, Jo’Markius Fuller, who was shot and killed 8 years ago.

That’s when Jokima Brown said they approached a group of kids, who began taunting her son and other members of her family before Tristan was shot. He died at his aunt’s home nearby.

How family members and Pittsburgh Public Schools are remembering Tristan, coming up on Channel 11 at 5 p.m.

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