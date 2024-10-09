Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato presents 2025 budget to council

ALLEGHENY CUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato presented her 2025 budget to county council on Tuesday night, and it includes a tax hike.

Innamorato’s operating budget is about $1.2 billion.

The proposal includes a 2.2 millage rate increase, which is the first increase in more than a decade.

Under the new budget, a home assessed at $110,000, the county’s median value, would pay just under $620 in property taxes each year, about a $180 increase.

Innamorato says she isn’t just looking at raising tax rates.

“We are being asked to do more as county government, and in turn, we are looking for more sources of revenue besides just the taxpayers to foot the bill,” she said.

The additional revenue services include philanthropic services, unused tax credits and ending contracts for more in-house services.

