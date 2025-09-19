Allegheny County Health Department announces third human case of West Nile Virus

MUNHALL, Pa. — The Allegheny County Health Department has confirmed a third local case of West Nile Virus in 2025.

This case was recorded from someone who lives in the Munhall area.

The infected person has not been hospitalized, nor have they traveled outside of Allegheny County before becoming sick.

The other two human cases of West Nile virus were reported out of Plum and Pittsburgh.

“Mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus are most active from dusk to dawn,” said Nicholas Baldauf, ACHD Vector Control Specialist. “We encourage residents to wear insect repellent or long sleeves and pants when outdoors, especially during these times.”

According to the CDC, 70–80% of people infected with West Nile Virus do not develop symptoms. About 20% may experience fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Most people recover without medical treatment, but less than 1% develop severe neurological illness. Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact a health care provider.

Mosquitos can breed in as little as half an inch of stagnant water and can be found in tires, buckets, clogged gutters, unused swimming pools and piping.

Allegheny County residents are asked to report mosquito breeding sites.

“Allegheny County residents play an important role when it comes to reducing the area’s mosquito population,” said Baldauf.

Click here to report a breeding site online, or contact the ACHD Housing and Community Environment Program at 412-350-4046.

