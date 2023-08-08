Allegheny County Health Department to treat local communities with mosquito pesticide

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Health Department will be treating certain Pittsburgh neighborhoods with pesticides to lower the mosquito population on Wednesday.

According to a news release, samples collected in Beltzhoover, the Hill District, Lawrenceville and Schenley Park have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The health department will treat those areas with a pesticide called Zenivex E20, which is not harmful to humans or pets.

A truck-mounted sprayer will go through the affected areas between 8 and 11 p.m. to lower the population and minimize the risk of transmission.

In case of rain, the spraying will take place on Thursday during the same timeframe.

For more information about how to protect yourself from West Nile Virus, click here.

