Fire heavily damages home in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Flames broke out at a home in Beaver County early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Major Street in Aliquippa around 3:30 a.m.

The fire left behind heavy damage, mostly to the home’s top level. The houses on each side have some minor damage, as well.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

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