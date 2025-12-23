Allegheny County launches annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program

The Allegheny County Parks Department is launching its annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program, which will run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 18.
Residents can drop off their Christmas trees at designated county parks during this period.
The program allows residents to drop off their Christmas trees daily from 8 a.m. until dusk, with all lights, decorations, tinsel and stands needing to be removed beforehand. Last year’s program successfully recycled more than 4,000 trees, with the mulch generated used in the county’s parks.
The drop-off locations include:
- Boyce Park - Soccer Fields Parking Lot
- Deer Lakes Park - Veterans Shelter Parking Lot
- Harrison Hills Park - Parking Lot at Chipmunk Drive & Cottontail Drive
- Hartwood Acres Park - Middle Road Parking Lot
- North Park - Swimming Pool Parking Lot
- Round Hill Park - Alfalfa Shelter Parking Lot
- Settlers Cabin Park - Park Administration Office
- South Park - Brightstar Parking Lot at the Corner of McConkey and Corrigan Drive
- White Oak Park - Chestnut Shelter Parking Lot
The Allegheny County Parks Department emphasizes the importance of properly disposing of Christmas trees as they contribute to the parks’ ecosystem. Mulch generated from recycled trees is utilized for various purposes throughout the park system, which encompasses more than 12,000 acres.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group