Allegheny County launches annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program

The Allegheny County Parks Department is launching its annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program, which will run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 18.

Residents can drop off their Christmas trees at designated county parks during this period.

The program allows residents to drop off their Christmas trees daily from 8 a.m. until dusk, with all lights, decorations, tinsel and stands needing to be removed beforehand. Last year’s program successfully recycled more than 4,000 trees, with the mulch generated used in the county’s parks.

The drop-off locations include:

Boyce Park - Soccer Fields Parking Lot

Deer Lakes Park - Veterans Shelter Parking Lot

Harrison Hills Park - Parking Lot at Chipmunk Drive & Cottontail Drive

Hartwood Acres Park - Middle Road Parking Lot

North Park - Swimming Pool Parking Lot

Round Hill Park - Alfalfa Shelter Parking Lot

Settlers Cabin Park - Park Administration Office

South Park - Brightstar Parking Lot at the Corner of McConkey and Corrigan Drive

White Oak Park - Chestnut Shelter Parking Lot

The Allegheny County Parks Department emphasizes the importance of properly disposing of Christmas trees as they contribute to the parks’ ecosystem. Mulch generated from recycled trees is utilized for various purposes throughout the park system, which encompasses more than 12,000 acres.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group