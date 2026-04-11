Allegheny County leaders hold panel to discuss ongoing SNAP benefit theft crisis

Allegheny County leaders came together Friday to learn what could be done to stop SNAP benefit thefts.

According to a report from technology company Propel, SNAP recipients lost an estimated $607 million in benefits to fraud just last year, including nearly $20 million from Pennsylvania families alone.

So, the non-profit Just Harvest brought together a panel to discuss the crisis that leaves people without food and recourse.

Neighbors say they want to see more security measures, like installing chip technology in EBT cards.

“We know what the cost associated with SNAP theft is,” State Senator Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) said. “What we need to recognize is the cost to put these chips in is far less than the loss we are dealing with.”

Costa said he’s hopeful that legislation to install chips into EBT cards will be passed sometime this year.

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