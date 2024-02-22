Allegheny County libraries to receive $3.1M to purchase new computers

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny Regional Asset District (RAD) announced Thursday it will provide computer replacements and upgrades at public libraries throughout Allegheny County.

RAD will donate a $3,123,075 grant to buy 2,464 new personal Lenovo computers, which will replace out-of-date PCs with upgraded models at every library currently funded by the organization. This includes Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh branches and libraries within the Allegheny County Library Association.

“We are most excited that the quality of each of the new computers will be the exact same at each branch – a true example of technology equity,” said RAD Board Chair Dan Griffin, a member of RAD’s Library Committee. “Funding projects that further equity in Allegheny County is in our DNA. Whether you visit East Liberty or the West End, Homestead or Homewood, the South Side or South Fayette, every library patron will now have the state-of-the-art technology needed to keep up in today’s world.”

The organization said it will provide the grant from its already-approved $40.3 million allocation to libraries in 2024.

“Libraries are one of our region’s most valuable assets and play an important role in fostering literacy, enabling exploration and creating connections with all of our neighbors,” said Andrew Medlar, President & Director, Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh. “This investment from RAD will help remove the barriers to emerging technology, connectivity and digital skills that so many residents in our community face. In addition, RAD’s support will help us be responsive to the ever-changing needs of our community through engaging programs, new materials and dynamic spaces.”

“We want to thank the RAD for this generous investment in our communities,” said Amy Anderson, Executive Director of the Allegheny County Library Association. “The libraries of Allegheny County are committed to providing excellent service in a wide variety of ways to the communities we serve and this $3.1 million investment will allow us to move into the future with the strong technology needed to get us there.”

The organization is the largest funder of libraries in the Pittsburgh region. The RAD Board awarded more than $4 million in grants through its Transformative Community Library Fund in 2023, which funded projects in Braddock, Clairton, Homestead, McKeesport, Millvale and Swissvale. RAD also provided a one-time supplemental grant of $3 million in 2023 to libraries through the Allegheny County Library Association.

