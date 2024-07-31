Allegheny County library card holders can get free admission to area historical attractions

PITTSBURGH — Anyone who has an Allegheny County library card can get into unique regional historical attractions for free over the summer.

The Allegheny County Library Association (ACLA) and the Senator John Heinz History Center are again teaming up and offering free Experience Kits that offer free admission for up to two adults and six children to eight area attractions.

The sights include:

Historic Fort Steuben, Steubenville, OH

Braddock’s Battlefield History Center, Braddock, PA

Fort Ligonier, Fort Ligonier, Ligonier, PA

Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, Washington, PA

Fort Pitt Museum, Pittsburgh, PA

Heinz History Center, Pittsburgh, PA

Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, Avella, PA

Depreciation Lands Museum, Allison Park, PA

The kits can be checked out for a week at a time and include virtual access to educational materials and activity suggestions to help families maximize their experience.

Click here to find a local library that has experience kits to check out.

