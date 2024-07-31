Local

Allegheny County library card holders can get free admission to area historical attractions

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Kids at Heinz History Center

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Anyone who has an Allegheny County library card can get into unique regional historical attractions for free over the summer.

The Allegheny County Library Association (ACLA) and the Senator John Heinz History Center are again teaming up and offering free Experience Kits that offer free admission for up to two adults and six children to eight area attractions.

The sights include:

  • Historic Fort Steuben, Steubenville, OH
  • Braddock’s Battlefield History Center, Braddock, PA
  • Fort Ligonier, Fort Ligonier, Ligonier, PA
  • Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, Washington, PA
  • Fort Pitt Museum, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Heinz History Center, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, Avella, PA
  • Depreciation Lands Museum, Allison Park, PA

The kits can be checked out for a week at a time and include virtual access to educational materials and activity suggestions to help families maximize their experience.

Click here to find a local library that has experience kits to check out.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Teachers Under Attack: Local teacher badly injured in 2023 assault shares her story
  • Recall alert: Boar’s Head expands recall to 71 products, 7 million pounds
  • Crews respond to hangar on fire at Rostraver Airport
  • VIDEO: Police investigating ‘smash and grab’ burglary at Wexford eyeglass store
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read