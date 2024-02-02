Allegheny County Mobile Device Forensic Examiner recognized as 2nd best in country

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Mobile Device Forensic Examiner ranked second out of nearly 4,000 digital forensic examiners across the country.

The U.S. Secret Service’s National Computer Forensics Institute recognized the top digital forensic examiners and Allegheny County’s Matt Rosenberg rose to the top.

The Allegheny County Police Department said the program weighs an investigator’s ability to extract data in three areas:

Media (thumb drives, CDs, and other small digital storage containers)

Etech (mobile devices, tablets, etc.)

Hard Drives

“In today’s digital world, Matt’s work plays a critical role in helping us solve complex cases throughout the county. Congrats to Matt on the well-deserved recognition!” the Allegheny County Police Department said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group