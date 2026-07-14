Allegheny County names interim warden for jail operations

PITTSBURGH — County Executive Sara Innamorato announced today that Deputy Warden Connie Clark will serve as Interim Warden of the Allegheny County Jail, effective Aug. 1.

Clark’s appointment follows the planned departure of current Warden Trevor Wingard, whose last day at the jail is scheduled for July 31. Clark currently holds the position of Deputy Warden for Programs and Services at the facility.

As Deputy Warden for Programs and Services at the Allegheny County Jail, Clark oversees Alternative Housing, Diversion, Case Management, Chaplaincy, Educational Programming, Population Management, Pre-Release Services, the Re-Entry Program and Program Pods. She also supervises several other contracted services.

County Executive Innamorato expressed her confidence in Clark.

“Deputy Warden Clark has been an integral part of jail administrations under Warden Wingard and I know he will ensure she is fully briefed and ready to take over upon his departure,” Innamorato said. “Deputy Warden oversees many of our most important programs at the jail. I have full faith in her to serve as the Warden while we undergo a search for a permanent replacement.”

During Clark’s tenure as Deputy Warden, the jail expanded Re-Entry Services. These expansions include evidence-based behavioral therapy groups and structured skill-building classes. The jail also implemented activities-based programming and library resource coordination. Under her leadership, the facility led voter education and registration drives, launched the TAILS program that brings shelter dogs into the facility and held the first ACJ volunteer recognition banquet. Clark views incarceration as a critical engagement opportunity where individuals can be supported and provided with resources to achieve success.

Clark was promoted to her current position in February 2025. She previously served as Assistant Deputy Warden beginning in March 2023. Clark first joined the jail in 2013 as the Administrator of Alternative Housing and Diversion. Before her tenure at the jail, she had 13 years of employment in community corrections. She is a member of the Pennsylvania Prison Wardens Association and the Pennsylvania County Corrections Association. Clark is a native of Allegheny County and a graduate of the College of Charleston.

The county plans to conduct a search for a permanent replacement for the Warden position.

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