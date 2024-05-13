Allegheny County officials remember Cyril Wecht

PITTSBURGH — Following the death of a world-renowned forensic pathologist who served Allegheny County for years, public officials are making the breadth of his impact known.

A spokesperson for the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts confirmed Cyril Wecht died on Monday. He was 93.

Wecht held various roles in Allegheny County, most notably as the county coroner, and spent decades educating students at Duquesne’s law school.

With the announcement of his death, public officials are making known just how large the breadth of Wecht’s impact is. You can see their statements below.

Governor Josh Shapiro - “Dr. Cyril Wecht was a legendary figure in forensic pathology and criminal justice”

Duquesne University President Ken Gormley - “Dr. Cyril Wecht was a globally respected forensic pathologist, a gifted politician, and an incredible champion of Duquesne University”

“Dr. Cyril Wecht was a globally respected forensic pathologist, a gifted politician, and an incredible champion of Duquesne University. The Duquesne community was blessed by his presence on campus as a professor in the Duquesne Kline Law school for many years. His continued influence is felt through the academic work of the Wecht Institute of Forensic Science and Law and in the resources of the Cyril H. Wecht Forensic Science Collection. I was proud to call him a long-time colleague. His professional acumen, captivating stories, and keen intellect will be sorely missed by the Duquesne community, the region he served so faithfully, and the entire world that recognized him as one of the great forensic pathologists of our time. On a more personal note, Cyril has been a trusted friend since I began my career -- he never minced words, he had a lively and colorful personality, and he also had a heart of gold. There was, and will only be, one Dr. Cyril Wecht. His passing leaves a void in our hearts forever.”

Chief Medical Examiner of Allegheny County Dr. Ariel Goldschmidt - “His colorful and larger-than-life personality and commitment to teaching will cause him to be missed by many”

“It is with a heavy heart that the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner joins the greater Pittsburgh community in mourning the loss of Dr. Cyril H. Wecht. Dr. Wecht was an icon in the field of Forensic Medicine, serving as the longtime coroner for Allegheny County and its first appointed Medical Examiner. Through his outspoken passion for the field, Dr. Wecht gained international prominence as he consulted on the deaths of many prominent figures, including the late US President John F. Kennedy and others. Dr. Wecht continued performing casework well into his 90s, and never shied away from opinions that challenged conventional viewpoints. His colorful and larger-than-life personality and commitment to teaching will cause him to be missed by many; however, his legacy and contributions to the fields of Forensic Medicine and Law will continue through local educational institutions that bear his name, including the Cyril H. Wecht Institute of Forensic Science and Law at Duquesne University.”

SPC Executive Director and Former Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald - “His influence on the forensic pathology profession cannot be overstated”

“It is with great sadness that I learned about the passing of Cyril Wecht this afternoon. Cyril had a long and distinguished public service career. From serving in the U.S. Air Force to being one of Allegheny County’s Commissioners and the County’s coroner—public service and hard work ran in Cyril’s blood.

“His influence on the forensic pathology profession cannot be overstated. He became a pioneer within his field, and for nearly seven decades was sought after by government officials, celebrities, and industry leaders for his expertise.

“While Cyril achieved national fame because of the many high-profile cases he consulted on, he always called Southwestern Pennsylvania home. He was born in Greene County, grew up in the City, earned his bachelor and medical degrees from the University of Pittsburgh, and he and his wife raised their children here.

“I know I join many from across our region in saying that we want to thank Cyril for his many years of public service. He was a deeply devoted family man, and I want to extend our region’s thoughts and prayers to his wife, children, and grandchildren during this difficult time.”

Council President Patrick Catena - “While he was unmatched in his profession, he was also a stalwart of Allegheny County politics”

“My sympathies are extended to the family of Dr. Cyril Wecht on his passing. Dr. Wecht was a world-renowned forensic pathologist who worked on some of the highest profile cases in United States history, including the JFK assassination and the death of Jon Bonet Ramsey. But while he was unmatched in his profession, he was also a stalwart of Allegheny County politics. He was not afraid to make his opinion known and that tenacity he demonstrated while trying to help the residents of the county is how he should be remembered. I wish his family peace and comfort in this difficult time, said Catena.”

State Senator Jay Costa - “He was a brilliant lawyer, and intelligent and charismatic leader, and a devout family man.”

“I knew Dr. Wecht for a long time. He was a brilliant lawyer, and intelligent and charismatic leader, and a devout family man. Throughout his career, he was always willing to push boundaries and fight for the truth. Although he had a national profile, I always knew him to be a son of Squirrel Hill with deep ties to his community. I am holding his wife, children, and grandchildren in my heart today. His family, and our entire county, lost a tremendous champion.”

Cyril Wecht died at age 93 today. Throughout his life, he spent time as a musician, a captain in the United States Air Force Medical Corps, a coroner, an educator, a leader in the Democratic Party, a county commissioner, and a national figure critical of the Warren Commission.”

