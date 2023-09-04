Allegheny County to open cooling centers with 90 degree days expected throughout week

PITTSBURGH — With temperatures around or above 90 degrees expected for most of the week, Allegheny County will be opening cooling centers.

County officials say CitiParks will activate six Healthy Active Living Centers as Cooling Centers on Tuesday and Wednesday. The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

The cooling centers are at the following locations:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center: 1555 Broadway Avenue Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center: 7321 Frankstown Road Pittsburgh, Pa. 15208

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center: 3515 McClure Avenue Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center: 720 Sherwood Avenue Pittsburgh, Pa. 15204

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center: 745 Greenfield Avenue Pittsburgh, Pa. 15217

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center: 12th & Bingham Streets Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203

The county says all other HAL Senior Centers will be open as regularly scheduled, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They also say several recreation centers have air conditioning. Those are:

AMMON (2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

BROOKLINE (1400 Oakridge Street, 15226) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

JEFFERSON (605 Redknap Street, 15212) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MAGEE (745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PAULSON (1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206 Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PHILLIPS (201 Parkfield Street, 15210) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group