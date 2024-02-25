Local

Allegheny County pizza place holds fundraiser for Shaler teen with rare autoimmune disease

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A pizza place with several locations in Allegheny County is holding a fundraising event on Sunday to help a local high school student recently diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder.

A portion of all sales Sunday at the Frank’s Pizza & Chicken restaurants in Shaler and Millvale will go to the parents of Shaler High School student Deven Wilson, who was recently diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder that put him in the Children’s Hospital ICU. All funds will go toward his medical care, treatments and medical bills.

Franks Pizza & Chicken is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., and orders can be made online. The restaurant does ask that anyone considering placing a large order call the restaurant in advance.

In addition to the fundraiser at the Shaler and Millvale locations on Sunday, Frank’s Pizza & Chicken is placing donation boxes until Tuesday at all four of its locations.

