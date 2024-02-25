Allegheny County pizza place holds fundraiser for Shaler teen with rare autoimmune disease

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A pizza place with several locations in Allegheny County is holding a fundraising event on Sunday to help a local high school student recently diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder.

A portion of all sales Sunday at the Frank’s Pizza & Chicken restaurants in Shaler and Millvale will go to the parents of Shaler High School student Deven Wilson, who was recently diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder that put him in the Children’s Hospital ICU. All funds will go toward his medical care, treatments and medical bills.

Franks Pizza & Chicken is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., and orders can be made online. The restaurant does ask that anyone considering placing a large order call the restaurant in advance.

In addition to the fundraiser at the Shaler and Millvale locations on Sunday, Frank’s Pizza & Chicken is placing donation boxes until Tuesday at all four of its locations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group