Allegheny County police ask for public’s help in unsolved deadly 2023 Clairton shooting

Allegheny County police are asking the public for help in the ongoing investigation into an unsolved homicide in Clairton.

Police are looking for information about Reuben Kelley, who was shot multiple times and found dead in his home on Miller Avenue in Clairton on March 13, 2023.

Detectives think Kelley was shot late in the evening of March 12 while he was inside his home with multiple children.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit detectives continue to investigate Kelley’s death. Anyone who may have information is urged to contact the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Police say no tip is too small and assure that callers can remain anonymous if they wish to do so.

